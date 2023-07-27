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Uncensored: Pastor Artur Pawlowski - 10 Years Imprisonment for ECO-Terrorism! WARNING To All!
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95 views • July 27, 2023

Maria Zeee Uncensored


July 26, 2023


Pastor Arthur Pawlowski has been persecuted since the start of COVID for refusing to waiver on his religious freedoms, and those of his flock. After tremendous persecution including imprisonment, solitary confinement, kidnapping and attempted murder, Pastor Pawlowski is now facing 10 years in prison for the first "eco-terrorism" charge in history - and his story comes with a warning for all.


Support Pastor Pawlowski here: https://www.streetchurch.ca/

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32kmw2-uncensored-pastor-artur-pawlowski-10-years-imprisonment-for-eco-terrorism-w.html


Keywords
warningreligious freedompastorattempted murderkidnappinguncensoredsolitary confinementimprisonmentpersecutedcovidartur pawlowskimaria zeeeeco-terrorism
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