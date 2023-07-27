Uncensored: Pastor Artur Pawlowski - 10 Years Imprisonment for ECO-Terrorism! WARNING To All!

Maria Zeee Uncensored
July 26, 2023
Pastor Arthur Pawlowski has been persecuted since the start of COVID for refusing to waiver on his religious freedoms, and those of his flock. After tremendous persecution including imprisonment, solitary confinement, kidnapping and attempted murder, Pastor Pawlowski is now facing 10 years in prison for the first "eco-terrorism" charge in history - and his story comes with a warning for all.
Support Pastor Pawlowski here: https://www.streetchurch.ca/
To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:
https://heavensharvest.com/
If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:
https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia
If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:
https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria
Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:
https://sat123.com/maria/
Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):
https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32kmw2-uncensored-pastor-artur-pawlowski-10-years-imprisonment-for-eco-terrorism-w.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.