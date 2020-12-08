© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Globalist Plans Revealed: How To Survive The Coming Years of the Great Reset
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
303 views • December 08, 2020
TDV Summit videos available here: https://tdvsummit.com
Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante Today. https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Gimme a sec, just gonna spray toxic carcinogens all over my coffee cup just to be safe: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1335704452125368320
So, the whole world has been destroyed to save really old people, right? This is what saving them looks like: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1335674657366740999
We are on Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
George Orwell's 1984 was once a fiction book. Now it is a documentary: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1335812790725054465/photo/1
CDC Document on Adverse Effects: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-10/COVID-Anderson.pdf (Oct 30th)
They are literally telling you what they will do (Sterilize): https://twitter.com/rutgers2k/status/1336044536116744192
World Vaccine Polls: https://www.worldvaccinepoll.com
According to this guy and his requisite sign language person, there are very sophisticated vacc tracking systems and the National Guard will be going out and putting "needles in peoples arms": https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1335436638349090817
LA County Mayor Says Not Wearing A Mask Is "Act Of Domestic Terrorism": https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/la-county-mayor-says-not-wearing-mask-act-domestic-terrorism
CORONAVIRUS Chief Medical Officer Says Canadians Who Refuse Vaccine Won’t Have “Freedom to Move Around”: https://summit.news/2020/12/04/chief-medical-officer-says-canadians-who-refuse-vaccine-wont-have-freedom-to-move-around
Belgium’s shops were shut ‘as a coronavirus shock tactic’: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/belgiums-shops-were-shut-as-a-coronavirus-shock-tactic-2x9wklf7v
WHO Urges Global Governments To "Manage" All Social Activity: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/whos-dr-ryan-calls-governments-manage-crowds
Max Igan on DNA altering Intelligence Changes: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EgdMgJT5jfpA/
Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante Today. https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Gimme a sec, just gonna spray toxic carcinogens all over my coffee cup just to be safe: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1335704452125368320
So, the whole world has been destroyed to save really old people, right? This is what saving them looks like: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1335674657366740999
We are on Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
George Orwell's 1984 was once a fiction book. Now it is a documentary: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1335812790725054465/photo/1
CDC Document on Adverse Effects: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-10/COVID-Anderson.pdf (Oct 30th)
They are literally telling you what they will do (Sterilize): https://twitter.com/rutgers2k/status/1336044536116744192
World Vaccine Polls: https://www.worldvaccinepoll.com
According to this guy and his requisite sign language person, there are very sophisticated vacc tracking systems and the National Guard will be going out and putting "needles in peoples arms": https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1335436638349090817
LA County Mayor Says Not Wearing A Mask Is "Act Of Domestic Terrorism": https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/la-county-mayor-says-not-wearing-mask-act-domestic-terrorism
CORONAVIRUS Chief Medical Officer Says Canadians Who Refuse Vaccine Won’t Have “Freedom to Move Around”: https://summit.news/2020/12/04/chief-medical-officer-says-canadians-who-refuse-vaccine-wont-have-freedom-to-move-around
Belgium’s shops were shut ‘as a coronavirus shock tactic’: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/belgiums-shops-were-shut-as-a-coronavirus-shock-tactic-2x9wklf7v
WHO Urges Global Governments To "Manage" All Social Activity: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/whos-dr-ryan-calls-governments-manage-crowds
Max Igan on DNA altering Intelligence Changes: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EgdMgJT5jfpA/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.