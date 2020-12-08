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Globalist Plans Revealed: How To Survive The Coming Years of the Great Reset
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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303 views • December 08, 2020
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Gimme a sec, just gonna spray toxic carcinogens all over my coffee cup just to be safe: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1335704452125368320

So, the whole world has been destroyed to save really old people, right? This is what saving them looks like: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1335674657366740999

We are on Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

George Orwell's 1984 was once a fiction book. Now it is a documentary: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1335812790725054465/photo/1

CDC Document on Adverse Effects: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-10/COVID-Anderson.pdf (Oct 30th)

They are literally telling you what they will do (Sterilize): https://twitter.com/rutgers2k/status/1336044536116744192

World Vaccine Polls: https://www.worldvaccinepoll.com

According to this guy and his requisite sign language person, there are very sophisticated vacc tracking systems and the National Guard will be going out and putting "needles in peoples arms": https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1335436638349090817

LA County Mayor Says Not Wearing A Mask Is "Act Of Domestic Terrorism": https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/la-county-mayor-says-not-wearing-mask-act-domestic-terrorism

CORONAVIRUS Chief Medical Officer Says Canadians Who Refuse Vaccine Won’t Have “Freedom to Move Around”: https://summit.news/2020/12/04/chief-medical-officer-says-canadians-who-refuse-vaccine-wont-have-freedom-to-move-around

Belgium’s shops were shut ‘as a coronavirus shock tactic’: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/belgiums-shops-were-shut-as-a-coronavirus-shock-tactic-2x9wklf7v

WHO Urges Global Governments To "Manage" All Social Activity: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/whos-dr-ryan-calls-governments-manage-crowds

Max Igan on DNA altering Intelligence Changes: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EgdMgJT5jfpA/
Keywords
vaccinescovid19great reset
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