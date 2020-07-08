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Divorce
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18 views • July 08, 2020
Divorce is a sin
God hates divorce
You can't remarry if you divorce
You can't minister if you have been divorced ...
Sound familiar?
We dig into the scriptures and see what Yah really says on this very shortly debated subject!
Like us on Facebook.com/TheWayRemnant
God hates divorce
You can't remarry if you divorce
You can't minister if you have been divorced ...
Sound familiar?
We dig into the scriptures and see what Yah really says on this very shortly debated subject!
Like us on Facebook.com/TheWayRemnant
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