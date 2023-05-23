It's here: The Official Great Awakening Trailer! | PLANDEMIC 3 THE MOVIE

It's here: Mikki Willis' The Official Great Awakening - PLANDEMIC 3 trailer!

The themes of this movie have evolved over the past year, as it’s become increasingly clear that the plandemic was not the agenda, but rather a way to accelerate the agenda.

As we face this darkness, a worldwide awakening is inevitable. It only takes us joining and spreading this movement, one by one. Please share if you care!



Sign up for the FREE global premiere livestream of The Great Awakening on June 3rd at our link below.

Spread the word w/hashtag #TheGreatAwakeningfilm

www.plandemicseries.com







