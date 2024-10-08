BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty. We Are Commanded To Pray Against The Storms
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
12 views • 6 months ago

With the devastation of the recent hurricane and weather events, we in the body of Christ are called into action!

We start each battle on our knees in prayer. We have the power individually and collectively against the storm, that they have no effect at all. We also stand at the ready to give, support, and help in the many ways we can for our neighbors, countrymen, and friends.

You can give help through many organizations as you see fit. Here is just one on Project Hope https://www.projecthope.org/

Let's Rock!


Music video credit

Deliverance - Lord Of Dreams

Put it on your playlist @

Apple Music - https://apple.co/3Ygr0zR

Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/47WCf3y

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVTTFh7he5W6Syf6Xw8LQ


PRAYER AGAINST BAD WEATHER: Cease in Jesus' Name

Prayers To Get You Through The Day

@PrayersToGetYouThroughTheDay

https://www.youtube.com/@PrayersToGetYouThroughTheDay


Get Intouch Ministries daily devotional with the app

@ Apple - https://apple.co/47PYeJp

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4eq1CNA


Rock 'n' Roll for your soul

It's The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

