The AI Bubble Warning Investors Can't Ignore, an interview with Michael Burry

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AI is the hottest trend on Wall Street, but history may be repeating itself. Experts are comparing today's AI frenzy to the dot-com bubble, where hype outpaced reality. Are investors chasing innovation—or walking into the next major market crash?
#AI #StockMarket #Investing #TechBubble #Finance #MarketCrash #Nvidia #Innovation
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