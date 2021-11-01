German MEP Christine Anderson in Brussels Opposing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

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"I will not be reduced to a mere guinea pig by getting vaccinated with an experimental drug, and I will most assuredly not get vaccinated because my government tells me to and promises, in return, I will be granted freedom.
Let’s be clear about one thing: No one grants me freedom for I am a free person."
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/28103-deaths-2637525-injuries-following-covid-shots-in-european-database-of-adverse-reactions-european-members-of-parliament-speak-out/
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