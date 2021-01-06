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JANUARY 4TH 2021 LIVE STREAM EXPLOSIVE TRUTHS & SOLUTION OUR WORLD IS SHOWN
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58 views • January 06, 2021
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.warriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the SOLUTION!
LIVE STREAM WITH CHRISTOPHER JAMES SHOWING THE POWER OF KNOWLEDGE BACKED BY ACTIONS.
WE HAVE THE ENTIRE CORRUPT SYSTEM NOW UP AGAINST A WALL... IT'S TIME WE THE PEOPLE TOGETHER FINISH THIS EVIL.
FOLLOW UP WITH TAMMY AND TIFFANY SOUL SISTARS WITH COURAGE AND BEARERS OF THE LIGHT BRING MASSIVE TRUTH FORWARD.
THIS VIDEO NEEDS TO BE SHARED WORLDWIDE AS THE SOLUTION IS NOW BEING SHOW POWERFULLY AND SIMPLY.
IGNORANCE IS THE ENEMY
KNOWLEDGE IS THE SOULUTION
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored ):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.warriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the SOLUTION!
LIVE STREAM WITH CHRISTOPHER JAMES SHOWING THE POWER OF KNOWLEDGE BACKED BY ACTIONS.
WE HAVE THE ENTIRE CORRUPT SYSTEM NOW UP AGAINST A WALL... IT'S TIME WE THE PEOPLE TOGETHER FINISH THIS EVIL.
FOLLOW UP WITH TAMMY AND TIFFANY SOUL SISTARS WITH COURAGE AND BEARERS OF THE LIGHT BRING MASSIVE TRUTH FORWARD.
THIS VIDEO NEEDS TO BE SHARED WORLDWIDE AS THE SOLUTION IS NOW BEING SHOW POWERFULLY AND SIMPLY.
IGNORANCE IS THE ENEMY
KNOWLEDGE IS THE SOULUTION
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored ):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
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