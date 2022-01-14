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BASES2014 Simon Parkes Life as an Alien Abductee
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328 views • January 14, 2022
Simon Parkes was first brought to the public via The AMMACH project, and was one of three key witnesses in the Channel 4 'mockumentary' Confessions of an Alien Abductee, which betrayed the witnesses who took part. Simon was to go his own way and start Connecting Consciousness. He has lectured at Kerry Cassidy's Awake and Aware events, in the UK.
this has had to be reloaded after YouTube deleted the main Miles Johnston The Bases Project YouTube site in July 2021 (3 other sisters sites remain- Bases restricted,Bases project,Stepping Stones to awareness)
All Bases lectures are being transferred to Brighteon.
this has had to be reloaded after YouTube deleted the main Miles Johnston The Bases Project YouTube site in July 2021 (3 other sisters sites remain- Bases restricted,Bases project,Stepping Stones to awareness)
All Bases lectures are being transferred to Brighteon.
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