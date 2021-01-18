The Great Reset | EU Food Safety Agency rules mealworms are safe to eat. Karl Schwab's bush tucker..

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Europeans are a step closer to finding all sorts of creepy crawlies on the menu as the EU Food Safety Agency has officially deemed the first such species – a yellow mealworm, to be specific – safe to eat.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4LIa2qhpsY
RT