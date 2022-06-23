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AWK w/ KASH Patel: 6.20.22: An AMAZING, STRONG LEADER for SUCH a TIME as THIS! PRAY!
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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70 views • June 23, 2022



[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv 


AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/


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You can listen to today's video in our audio podcast on The Patriot Light

https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/


Music

JAI HO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R3XstG35sE


Kash Patel book:

https://bravebooks.us/products/the-plot-against-the-king-kash-patel


Fight with Kash: https://fightwithkash.com/


Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@Kash


Kash Corner: https://www.theepochtimes.com/c-kashs-corner



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Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg


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Comes in plastic protective case. https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA

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★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots

will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


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★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want.https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


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★ARMOR OF GOD COINS★ Armor of God Pray Always heavy Challenge Coin. Gold, Black 1 1/2 inch two sided Armor of God coin with ancient armored warrior. Breast-plate, sword, Helmet, Feet, Loins. The back has a quote from Christian bible Ephesians 6:11-18. Comes in plastic protective case. https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY



Keywords
healthfreedomlibertygodtruthgreatawakeningnwocabalcovfefekeystoneandweknowawkgreatresettreasuremapkashpatelprojection101fightwithkash
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