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FDA insiders criticize 4th booster approval
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41 views • April 12, 2022
Jimmy Dore, April 11, 2022
Should everyone get a fourth booster shot against COVID? Certainly, if the FDA is to be believed. But maybe not, if we’re to believe insiders at the very same agency who have spoken out and insisted that the scientific case for boosters among the general public has not been made. But who cares about science when the pharmaceutical industry has profits to make?
Jimmy and The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal discuss the uniquely American phenomenon of demanding boosters for all regardless of the science.
Should everyone get a fourth booster shot against COVID? Certainly, if the FDA is to be believed. But maybe not, if we’re to believe insiders at the very same agency who have spoken out and insisted that the scientific case for boosters among the general public has not been made. But who cares about science when the pharmaceutical industry has profits to make?
Jimmy and The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal discuss the uniquely American phenomenon of demanding boosters for all regardless of the science.
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