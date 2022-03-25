WW3 & FATIMA PROPHECY REVEALED, COULD IT BE REAL? FALSE PROPHET POPE SET TO DOOM US ALL!

Could it be real?

I myself am nondenominational and attend a Baptist Church. But I do have respect for all arms of the Body of Christ.

Leave a comment, tell me what you think.

PSSS...Glad you have watched my work and know that I know that the Pope is the false prophet. THE POINT OF VIDEO IS THAT THE POPE WILL SCREW UP THE BLESSING AND ON PURPOSE SCREW US ALL!



Josh, Did you read the commentry I left? No I am not a catholic. And I am saved as I had an afterdeath experience 3 years ago and sat with Christ! The Pope is the false prophet. YOU MUST NOT WATCH MY SHOW! NOR DID YOU WATCH THE VIDEO! THE POPE FIRED HALF OF HIS CLERGY OVER NOT BEING JABBED. PATRIARCH ELIJAH IS EXPOSING THE POPE. I AM NONDENOMINATIONAL AND ATTEND A BAPTIST CHURCH. AND NOT TO WATCH THE VIDEO,THEN NAMECALLING. YOU ARE AMAZING PIECE OF WORK THAT IS IN ERROR. "I KNOW WERE HE SITS. HE HOLDS FAST TO MY NAME AND DOES NOT DENY THE FAITH" YOU SEE CHRIST WARNED US. THE POPE HAS A MOUTH OF A VIPER AND PREaches FROM A SNA K ES MOUTH(NEW VATICAN BUILDING LOOKS LIKE A SERPENT..... NEXT TIME WATCH MY WORk. PEOPLE WILL READ YOUR COMMENT,THEN WATCH THE VIDEO AND SEE THAT YOU DID NOT WATCH. AMAZING MY FOOLISH FRIEND. I AM OF THE BLOODLINE OF BENJAMIN "AND AM A WITNESS TO CHRIST IN THESE TIMES. MAY CHRIST BE WITH YOU. PSS WATCH THE VIDEO BEFORE YOU REPROOF A WATCHMAN... also honor they parents. The spirit claiming to be Mary said" that she asked to warn us. Would Christ tell his mother no? That is why I made this. YOU STUDIED IT FOR YEARS, BUT SHAME ON OTHERS FOR LOOKING IN TO IT. YOU SOUND LIKE A HYPOCRITE! And with all your study you fall shortas A RELATIONSHIP WITH THE FATHER,SON AND HOLYSPIRIT IS REQUIRED TO BE WISE. I'M SORRY THAT YOU HAVE SO MUCH HATE IN YOUR HEART. Try to be pure of heart in order to inherit! STUDY harder as the message escaped you!