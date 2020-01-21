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Mandela Effect and the Bible
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170 views • January 21, 2020
The Mandela Effect, a modern reverse-gaslighting magic trick which supposedly can change the words on printed Bibles hundreds of years old.
Resources
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the mandela effect
https://mandelaeffect.com/
matrix, bottle, suburbs, planet
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/matrix/
https://av1611.com/kjbp/kjv-dictionary/matrix.html
https://leme.library.utoronto.ca/lexicons/276/details#search
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Bottle/
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Suburbs/
etymology of suburbs https://www.etymonline.com/word/suburb
http://mandelabiblechanges.com/index.php/2018/04/24/top-40-bizarre-new-words-in-your-kjv-bibles/
apparently KJVOs don't realize how many times the KJV was revised (by people) over the centuries
http://qbible.com/hebrew-old-testament/2-kings/23.html#5
https://archive.org/stream/englishhexaplaex00schouoft#page/n6/mode/2up
lion, lamb, wolf
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=isaiah+11%3A6%2C+65%3A25&version=CEB
Isaiah 11:6, 65:25
earlier Mandela videos of mine (seems to happen annually, lol):
--Zombie Mandela Matrix https://youtu.be/Baw3mjhGaS8
--Simulated Mandela Gaslighting https://youtu.be/cXnf_6x8SCY
Resources
---------
the mandela effect
https://mandelaeffect.com/
matrix, bottle, suburbs, planet
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/matrix/
https://av1611.com/kjbp/kjv-dictionary/matrix.html
https://leme.library.utoronto.ca/lexicons/276/details#search
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Bottle/
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Suburbs/
etymology of suburbs https://www.etymonline.com/word/suburb
http://mandelabiblechanges.com/index.php/2018/04/24/top-40-bizarre-new-words-in-your-kjv-bibles/
apparently KJVOs don't realize how many times the KJV was revised (by people) over the centuries
http://qbible.com/hebrew-old-testament/2-kings/23.html#5
https://archive.org/stream/englishhexaplaex00schouoft#page/n6/mode/2up
lion, lamb, wolf
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=isaiah+11%3A6%2C+65%3A25&version=CEB
Isaiah 11:6, 65:25
earlier Mandela videos of mine (seems to happen annually, lol):
--Zombie Mandela Matrix https://youtu.be/Baw3mjhGaS8
--Simulated Mandela Gaslighting https://youtu.be/cXnf_6x8SCY
Keywords
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