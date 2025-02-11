Controlled Op, Trump’s jesuits & Biden’s Jews, Stupor Bowl Porn, MLB’s jesuits

SR 2025-02-10 The jesuits of MLB

Topic list:

* “Veritas__Aequitas” attacks Johnny, defends Brother White Power; “reddit” bans Johnny for daring to safeguard his personal ID data.

* “cursing” vs. “blasphemy”

* Trump’s jesuits replaced by Biden’s Jews replaced back by Trump’s jesuits.

* Trump not in a hurry to replace Biden’s ATF Director: “HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!” (it’s disturbing).

* An Obama judge has thrown out an “illegal machine gun” case.

* Carl’s Jr. back to pushing poison with porn—whose agenda is it?

* From Andrew Puzder through Alexander Acosta to Victor Ashe.

* Mormon Andy Reid didn’t “3-peat”—needs to sacrifice another child?

* Is Donald Trump a “real man” or a pedophile pig?

* Why does the far-Left media have Donald Trump’s back?

* The jesuits of Major League Baseball.

_____________________

