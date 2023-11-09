NAKIVO Backup & Replication Review: Office 365 Data Loss Prevention Solution

Data protection in Microsoft Office 365 is critical for any organization that uses Microsoft solutions to enable and improve team collaboration. Microsoft products integrated into workflows can help to facilitate and accelerate communication between employees or entire departments, enable rapid data exchange (documents, photos, guides, and other files), and significantly improve the convenience of routine tasks.





Given the overall volume and importance of data that organizations operate and store within Microsoft services, IT security professionals are naturally looking for a dependable Office 365 data loss prevention solution. In this review, we look at NAKIVO Backup & Replication, a modern data protection solution for creating and storing Office 365 backup data.