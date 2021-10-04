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Calling all Kanakas! Death Jab Clinic at Department of Hawaiian Home Lands
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100 views • October 04, 2021
On October 2, 2021, concerned people of Hawaii protested a "vaccine" clinic in Kapolei, Hawaii at the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. People aren't being given fully informed consent about the many toxic ingredients in the Covid-19 injections.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #NoVaxPassport
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #NoVaxPassport
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