Horrific Miscarriage Rates - COVID Shot More Deadly Than Abortion Pills!

In January of 2021, the New England Journal of Medicine published an article that stated that pregnant women who got the shot did not have a higher rate of spontaneous miscarriage. However, when you look at the data you find they lumped women in their third trimester into the first-trimester group to assess whether or not they had a first-trimester spontaneous miscarriage. In other words, they cooked the books! When you take that cohort out, the rate of miscarriage is 82%!





Dr. Elizabeth Mumper: "For a first-trimester woman to get this injection, they have more of a chance of having a miscarriage or stillbirth than if they were to actually take an abortifacient."





https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/the-pharmaceutical-cartel-an-attack-on-our-children-dr-naomi-wolf-joins-chd-video-interview/ref/8/?campaign=Fox



