Horrific Miscarriage Rates - COVID Shot More Deadly Than Abortion Pills!

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In January of 2021, the New England Journal of Medicine published an article that stated that pregnant women who got the shot did not have a higher rate of spontaneous miscarriage. However, when you look at the data you find they lumped women in their third trimester into the first-trimester group to assess whether or not they had a first-trimester spontaneous miscarriage. In other words, they cooked the books! When you take that cohort out, the rate of miscarriage is 82%!
Dr. Elizabeth Mumper: "For a first-trimester woman to get this injection, they have more of a chance of having a miscarriage or stillbirth than if they were to actually take an abortifacient."
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/the-pharmaceutical-cartel-an-attack-on-our-children-dr-naomi-wolf-joins-chd-video-interview/ref/8/?campaign=Fox