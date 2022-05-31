Businesses Hit Hard by COVID in China Expecting Waves of Layoffs

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05/29/2022 Spotlight on China: As Beijing keeps enforcing strict zero COVID measures, firms struggle and layoffs are expected due to shrinking business operations. According to official data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the unemployment rate in April increased to 6.1%, the highest since February 2020 when the pandemic first started.