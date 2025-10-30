BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
UN General Assembly votes on Cuba's resolution to end US embargo
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
1
27 views • 22 hours ago

UN General Assembly votes on Cuba’s resolution to end US embargo.

Yesterday.

UN just OVERWHELMINGLY called on US to end economic embargo on Cuba

America's rep. defending the sanctions

Along with claims that up to 5K Cubans fighting for Russia in Ukraine

Cuba's already REJECTED accusation, calling it 'unfounded'

Adding: 

US to shrink European footprint: Romania facing troop cuts

The US has informed Romania and other NATO allies that it plans to slash the number of American troops in Europe, says a statement by the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

💬 "The Ministry of National Defense has been informed about the resizing of part of the American troops deployed on NATO's Eastern Flank as part of the process of reassessing the global posture of US military forces," it confirmed.

Specifically, this concerns forces destined for Romania’s Mihail Kogalniceau air base.

Of the approximately 1,700 American soldiers present at the base, 1,000 will remain on a rotational basis.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
