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The Importance of Setting Goals and Sticking to the Path of a Successful and Rewarding Life with Payal Kadakia
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11 views • December 27, 2021
Is goal setting one of the critical components of happiness? By sticking to goals and plans, you can cultivate happiness and satisfaction without constraint. Listen up to learn:
How the goal-setting process starts
The meaning of "dream words"
How to determine what change is necessary
Payal Kadakia, the Founder of ClassPass and the Author of LIFEPASS: Drop Your Limits, shares her experience with happiness and cultivating a fulfilling life.
There may be realistic and abstract constraints that appear to be holding you back, but with the right strategy for success, they may not be as impactful as you think. Even the loftier goals may soon be in reach by setting goals and sticking to them with a dedicated purpose.
Taking stock of your current position is the first step in moving forward. By tailoring your immediate goals to the fundamental next steps of your success plan, incremental progress can ultimately lead to greater freedom.
For more information, visit http://www.lifepassbook.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
How the goal-setting process starts
The meaning of "dream words"
How to determine what change is necessary
Payal Kadakia, the Founder of ClassPass and the Author of LIFEPASS: Drop Your Limits, shares her experience with happiness and cultivating a fulfilling life.
There may be realistic and abstract constraints that appear to be holding you back, but with the right strategy for success, they may not be as impactful as you think. Even the loftier goals may soon be in reach by setting goals and sticking to them with a dedicated purpose.
Taking stock of your current position is the first step in moving forward. By tailoring your immediate goals to the fundamental next steps of your success plan, incremental progress can ultimately lead to greater freedom.
For more information, visit http://www.lifepassbook.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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