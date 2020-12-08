Top Microbiologist Says Covid Vaccine “Downright Dangerous,” Will Send You “To Your Doom” - Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi From Germany

World-renowned microbiologist Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D., made an appearance on Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle” Wednesday evening to warn the world about a hastily produced COVID-19 vaccine.American Thinker reports, “Bhakdi is the co-author of Corona: False Alarm?, a massive bestseller in Germany that was published in English here on October 2. The book is currently the #1 bestseller in the Amazon categories of Microbiology, Pulmonary Medicine, and Health Law. It has a 4.8 out of 5 rating after 363 ratings.”Speaking with Ingraham from his home in Germany, Bhakdi said both social distancing and masks have no scientific backing.“This is something that we, and when I say ‘we’ it’s hundreds and thousands of people, are standing up to say, ‘please, all of you, sit down and think about this. Read up on this and then make up your own mind. Don’t believe things that people are telling you. Think for yourself and come to your own conclusions.’ That is why we wrote this book, because all the arguments saying… telling you what you are doing, are absolutely nonsense.”Moving the discussion to vaccines, Ingraham asked Bhakdi about Dr. Anthony Facui’s recent claim that 75% of Americans will need to be vaccinated in order to obtain “herd immunity.”“What utter nonsense,” he responded. “I know Dr. Fauci is a renowned medical scientist and immunologist, but what he says has to be wrong, and this is also what we have taken great lengths to explain in the book. Someone who says this has not the slightest inkling of the basics of immunology and this is very surprising for someone of Dr. Fauci’s standing. I would dare to defy him anywhere in the world at any time, but I cannot do this in two minutes.”“So, you believe the COVID vaccine is not necessary?” Ingraham asked the doctor.“I think it’s downright dangerous, and I warn you, if you go along these lines, you are going to go to your doom and it’s so unnecessary,” he warned.At this point, there was no time left in the segment, but Ingraham promised to invite Dr. Bhakdi back on the program soon.Dr. Bhakdi has been warning about the dangers of the gene-altering COVID-19 vaccines since September.CLICK BELOW : to read more about his research and watch the video below for a more detailed interview.