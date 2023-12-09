Create New Account
Oh.., SHOCKER!! -- Putin Told Moon Landing Photos Are Fake
Published 16 hours ago

This whole 'human' 'life' is nothing but a lie and a scam.. So why should this not be just one of the many scams that design and make up "human truths"? A brief look at why millions of people question the (Apollo) moon landings.. And uuhhhhh.... You think Putin did not know this??? Think again.

