© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BOMBSHELL! Democrats Suppressed Republican Voters Using Illegal Pentagon Psyop Technology
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • October 26, 2021
Former Black Ops Commander Dr. J. Michael Waller exclusivley revealed to OAN that a Pentagon counterinsurgency psyop Program that he led the development of was illegally used against President Trump's administration and the American people during Trump's 4 years in office, including the 2020 campaign. This system specifically targeted Republican voters and dissent, discrediting and silencing Americans using Secret Pentagon tactics seen as so dirty and corrupt the pentagon would not even use them on Al Qaeda. See the OAN video here: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=617705f8b873e813dbe04683
Save 40% on Bodease, the ultimate turmeric and inflammatory support product on the market!
Save 40% on Bodease, the ultimate turmeric and inflammatory support product on the market!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.