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What Are They Doing With the Swabs? Never before, in the history of Medicine, have they EVER tested for ANY disease with swabs forced into the Posterior Nasal Sinus
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251 views • January 19, 2022
Agenda 30 , explained - Doctors that don't lie -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0z59bFpj5xin/
Is the “Test” the First Step
in creating Fear and Submission,
so Americans will literally
Line Up to Take the Kill Shot?
https://www.goodnewsaboutgod.com/studies/dr_day/updates/What%20Are%20They%20Doing%20With%20the%20Swabs.pdf
Secrets They Don’t Want You to Know!
https://www.goodnewsaboutgod.com/studies/dr_day/updates/Secrets%20They%20Dont%20Want%20You%20to%20Know.pdf
What Are They Doing
With the Swabs?
Never before, in the history of Medicine,
have they EVER tested for ANY disease
with swabs forced into the Posterior Nasal Sinus
1) Certainly they are attempting to bypass the Blood Brain Barrier by implanting
nano particles in close proximity to the brain, so they can pass through the
porous bony cribriform plate (that separates the posterior nasal sinus from the
brain)
2) Certainly they can implant any chemical they wish in an area that can easily
affect the brain
3) But are they also trying to damage the amygdala, an area on each side of the
brain, posterior to the nasal sinuses that is responsible for the Fight or Flight
Reaction, that every doctor learns about in medical school – the area of the brain
that is responsible for fear and submission? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Limbic_system
https://iconnectfx.com/view/eee3a2c3-9433-eb11-9979-00505682f257
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0z59bFpj5xin/
Is the “Test” the First Step
in creating Fear and Submission,
so Americans will literally
Line Up to Take the Kill Shot?
https://www.goodnewsaboutgod.com/studies/dr_day/updates/What%20Are%20They%20Doing%20With%20the%20Swabs.pdf
Secrets They Don’t Want You to Know!
https://www.goodnewsaboutgod.com/studies/dr_day/updates/Secrets%20They%20Dont%20Want%20You%20to%20Know.pdf
What Are They Doing
With the Swabs?
Never before, in the history of Medicine,
have they EVER tested for ANY disease
with swabs forced into the Posterior Nasal Sinus
1) Certainly they are attempting to bypass the Blood Brain Barrier by implanting
nano particles in close proximity to the brain, so they can pass through the
porous bony cribriform plate (that separates the posterior nasal sinus from the
brain)
2) Certainly they can implant any chemical they wish in an area that can easily
affect the brain
3) But are they also trying to damage the amygdala, an area on each side of the
brain, posterior to the nasal sinuses that is responsible for the Fight or Flight
Reaction, that every doctor learns about in medical school – the area of the brain
that is responsible for fear and submission? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Limbic_system
https://iconnectfx.com/view/eee3a2c3-9433-eb11-9979-00505682f257
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