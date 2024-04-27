She Survived a Communist Death Camp. Will She Survive BIDEN'S Prisons?

Glenn Beck





Apr 25, 2024





88-year-old Eva Edl was arrested for violating the FACE Act, which restricts pro-life protests in front of abortion clinics. Now, she faces up to 6 months i prison and $10,000 in fines — which were originally 11 years in prison and $350,000 in fines. She was prepared to die in prison for standing up for the unborn IN AMERICA. But this wouldn't be her first time being a political prisoner. When she was 10 years old, she was sent to a concentration camp in communist Yugoslavia. Glenn reviews this crazy story, which is a reminder of how crucial our choice in the November election really is.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXjEq67R_9g