Normalize & Decriminalize Pedophilia: UN & WHO Agenda Implementing Now, Watch for New Legislation

Sarah Westall





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David Sorenson from Stop World Control joins the program to warn listeners about the UN and WHO agenda to normalize and decriminalize pedophilia. He provides specific examples so people can identify the agenda in your own communities. Watch out for current or future legislation. The best way to stop this is to get out of the UN and the WHO for good. You can learn more about David Sorenson and his work at https://stopworldcontrol.com/

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.