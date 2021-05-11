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GARDENING PROJECT STARTING 05-13-21 - VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!
Homeless To Independence Inc.
Homeless To Independence Inc.
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103 views • May 11, 2021
05-11-21 HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. GARDENING PROJECT TO HELP OTHERS GROW THEIR OWN

online video: https://tv.gab.com/.../status/609a9d06b93e66c38a9c9750

We have had the use of a plot of land offered and we are starting this Thursday, May 13th, 2021 with the gardening in the Greater Quakertown PA area.

Needed:
VOLUNTEERS; TILLER, WEED WACKER, PLASTIC PLANTERS, REUSEABLE BAGS, SOIL; RAKES, SHOVELS, ALL THAT GARDENING STUFF; AGRICULTURE SPECIALISTS TO HELP WITH LIVE PODCASTS TO SUPPORT THOSE WITH THE PLANTS WITH INFORMATION AND QUESTIONS. FINANCIAL DONATIONS TO HELP PAY FOR FUEL AND UPKEEP FOR THE TILLER AND OTHER MACHINERY.

PLEASE REACH ME AT: [email protected]

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO SHARE THIS VIDEO! THANK YOU!

A HUGE thank you to TABLE OF TITANS CREW, WHITE HAT, RON TYLER, TERRALBLACKSTAR, ADAM AKA MARF, SHAWNNA CONNER AND SO MANY OTHERS FOR YOUR INSPIRATION AND A KICK IN THE ARSE!

THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy