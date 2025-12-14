© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On December 7, Major General Sergei Lipovoy officially confirmed that among the surrounded Ukrainian soldiers and officers in 'Huliaipole' there are also high-ranking NATO officers. At the same time, he warned that Kiev would try to save these Western officers no matter what. And as time has shown, this Russian general turned out to be right. So, on December 13, a Russian reconnaissance drone discovered a Ukrainian special forces group that was trying to get into the city to rescue the encircled NATO officers................................................................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
