James Roguski Updates on WHO Secret Meetings

Leading nutritionist, award-winning author, & radio show host, Nancy Addison talks with James Roguski a researcher, author, natural health proponent, and believer in freedom. James has been researching what is going on in 2022, with the Who (World Health Organization). He discovered that they are holding secret meetings with secret proposals submitted by countries with representatives whose identity is kept secret (and they are not elected). The Who is creating world policy without our knowledge, due process, or full disclosure! This is something we should all be made aware of. International Health Regulations create worldwide medical tyranny and support a Globalist Agenda that does not support individual freedoms or rights.

This is critical information that will affect everyone on the planet. Please watch and share with everyone.

James Roguski's website:

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/wake-up-and-smell-the-burning-of?s=r

November 18, 2022 update:

Secret meetings, with secret attendees, were held by the Who recently. Here is an analysis of some of what they have revealed.

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/conceptual-zero-draft







