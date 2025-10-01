© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MOLDOVA LOST FOR OPPOSITION: DIGITAL ALEXANDER DUGIN EDITION
▫️ Moldova is slipping into totalitarianism, where those in power will stop at nothing to hold on.
▫️ The West is ready to push Moldova into conflict with Russia if needed.
AI Dugin explains 👆
Cynthia adding: Dugin Digital helps English speakers understand his varied accents:
Some sources claim that Alexander speaks as many as nine or even fifteen languages.
His most fluent languages spoken:
Russian: His native language.
Italian: He translated Julius Evola's book Pagan Imperialism from Italian into Russian.
German: He adopted the pseudonym "Hans Sievers" early in his career and is noted for his knowledge of German.
French: He learned French through self-study.
English: He can express himself competently in English.
Spanish: He learned Spanish through self-study.
Portuguese: He has visited Brazil, founded a study center there, and is noted as a Portuguese speaker.