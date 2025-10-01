MOLDOVA LOST FOR OPPOSITION: DIGITAL ALEXANDER DUGIN EDITION

▫️ Moldova is slipping into totalitarianism, where those in power will stop at nothing to hold on.

▫️ The West is ready to push Moldova into conflict with Russia if needed.

AI Dugin explains 👆

Cynthia adding: Dugin Digital helps English speakers understand his varied accents:

Some sources claim that Alexander speaks as many as nine or even fifteen languages.

His most fluent languages spoken:

Russian: His native language.

Italian: He translated Julius Evola's book Pagan Imperialism from Italian into Russian.

German: He adopted the pseudonym "Hans Sievers" early in his career and is noted for his knowledge of German.

French: He learned French through self-study.

English: He can express himself competently in English.

Spanish: He learned Spanish through self-study.

Portuguese: He has visited Brazil, founded a study center there, and is noted as a Portuguese speaker.