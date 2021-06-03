© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Last Seven Years
Follow
0
Share
Report
184 views • June 03, 2021
Bible prophecy is known to be overwhelming, so this video attempts to make the 70 weeks prophecy fit into perspective for you.
Jesus says "study the times" and we need to be aware of the kind of season in which he may return.
For example events like the "Great Tribulation" and the Rapture which is to come.
Jesus says "study the times" and we need to be aware of the kind of season in which he may return.
For example events like the "Great Tribulation" and the Rapture which is to come.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.