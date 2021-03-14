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Club Of Rome Chatham House Committee Of 300.mp4
qrz-jesus.com
qrz-jesus.com
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164 views • March 14, 2021
Hi,

Q said “you have more then you know”, so, I was going through my old documents and videos looking at what I had.

Have you ever wondered who Q is?

This guy Doctor John Coleman was Q before there was a Q and “white hats” educating you on how the world works. Pay attention to the end of the video and ponder on it. He even mentions the man called Barbara Swinestein and the woman (?) called Mitch McConnell the traitor … working their magic before Clinton’s second term.

If you follow:
#Q
#ANON
#QANON

then I promise you this video will not disappoint you for informative content.

About two hours and 500 Mbs.

He talks about vaccines, who elects your presidents, who they really are, who gave Bush #41 orders, the Constitution, limited government, etc.

You should watch this

#1 before getting your COVID-19 vaccine,
#2 before having the Q-tip test shoved up your nose,
#3 before cashing your Joe BIDAN milk money from the creature man thing called Pelosi.

I did cry watching it, again, it brings up painful memories of how we failed our children and how I failed at my only goal in life that meant anything to me, stopping abortion and the genocide of the black race.

One of my regrets is voting for Bush #43 to cancel out my wife’s vote for Gore, instead of voting for Ross Perot three times in a row.

After watching about who kills your presidents, you might find these links interesting:

“Curse of the Zeroes” - the Book of Judgments
► “Curse of the Zeroes” = Solved = USA Judged to be Murderers by God

http://www.qrz-jesus.com/docs/curse-of-the-zeroes-part0.pdf

► TP#72 One of my letters from 1998 - a lesson in government

http://www.qrz-jesus.com/obama/obama_072_1998_lesson_on_government.html

As always I suggest reading the 1995 book “TRANCEformation of America” by Cathy O’Brien (the sex kitten) and Mark Phillips.

https://trance-formation.com/

Cathy O'Brien: Ex-Illuminati Mind Control Victim | MK Ultra | Monarch Mind Control Exposed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvEBmEo4IA0


Other things that might interest you:

http://http://www.qrz-jesus.com/
Keywords
trumpqanonvaccinemagacovid-19
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