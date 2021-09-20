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Snap Chat is Promoting Child Sacrifice
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96 views • September 20, 2021
Snap Chat pushes video on their trending section explaining how the Satanic Temple uses religious loopholes to allow abortions procedures.
The Satanic Temple has Breeder Whores that offer up babies to Lucifer through Abortion! See this companion article:
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/snap-chat-is-promoting-child-sacrifice/
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The Satanic Temple has Breeder Whores that offer up babies to Lucifer through Abortion! See this companion article:
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/snap-chat-is-promoting-child-sacrifice/
Please help support this Ministry
By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT
By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
By By Zelle Pay - Use [email protected]
By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
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