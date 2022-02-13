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Keep your money out of the bank
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799 views • February 13, 2022
The moment you deposited your money with a bank, the ownership is transferred to the bank.
Your status is that of a creditor to the bank, and the bank is, in law, a debtor to you.
You are deemed to have lent your money to the bank for that bank to apply to its banking business - even to gamble in the biggest casino in the world, the global derivatives casino. You have become a creditor - an unsecured creditor.
Your status is that of a creditor to the bank, and the bank is, in law, a debtor to you.
You are deemed to have lent your money to the bank for that bank to apply to its banking business - even to gamble in the biggest casino in the world, the global derivatives casino. You have become a creditor - an unsecured creditor.
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