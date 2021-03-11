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ΕΡΧΕΤΑΙ ΟΤΙ ΜΑΣ ΔΕΙΧΝΕΙ...Η ΤΑΙΝΙΑ!
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950 views • March 11, 2021
ΕΡΧΕΤΑΙ!😱 ΕΔΩ ΕΙΝΑΙ Η ΤΑΙΝΙΑ...
ΣΤΗΝ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ ΑΥΤΗ ΘΑ ΤΕΘΟΥΝ ΑΠΑΝΤΕΣ ΠΡΟ ΤΩΝ ΕΥΘΥΝΩΝ ΤΟΥΣ ώστε να μην υπάρχει δικαιολογία σ'οσους δεν θα εμποδίσουν αυτό που...ΕΡΧΕΤΑΙ!😱
ΣΤΗΝ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ ΑΥΤΗ ΘΑ ΤΕΘΟΥΝ ΑΠΑΝΤΕΣ ΠΡΟ ΤΩΝ ΕΥΘΥΝΩΝ ΤΟΥΣ ώστε να μην υπάρχει δικαιολογία σ'οσους δεν θα εμποδίσουν αυτό που...ΕΡΧΕΤΑΙ!😱
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