Biden On The Way Out, Tipping Point, Inappropriate Shower with Ashley Biden, From Her Own Journal. Spread the Word, its not being censored, the FBI has confirmed it, People can't deny it or defend it, utterly disgusting People. God Save the Children, In Christ's NameTucker Carlson senses chum in the water

This is a rally point they aren't censoring!

Confirmed by FBI, Spread the Word

JeffreyPrather.com

