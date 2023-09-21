Pets in Love





2 months of suffering in vain, mom dog helplessly saw her puppy's life going to end

Credit to: associazioneohana

Follow and support them at: IG/associazioneohana

2 months after being abandoned by their owner, mom dog and her baby lay on the street in despair. The rescue team shared the touching and heartbreaking story about these two dogs. The necklace that appears on their neck is proof that they once had an owner. And the fact that the necklace has rusted also shows that they have been abandoned. At least 2 months have passed, witnesses around have seen these 2 dogs. A person left them from his car and told people around them that the dogs were sick. and after that, the mother dog and her puppies wandered for more than 2 months. To this day, they look almost hopeless in pain.

