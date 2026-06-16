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Local Jurisdiction and the Prosecution of Covid Crimes: A Pathway for Accountability
Real Free News
Real Free News
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Discover how local jurisdictions could hold high-level officials accountable for pandemic policies through established legal pathways. This analysis explores the process of using documented local victims to initiate arrest warrants and challenge accumulated immunities in serious cases.


The discussion examines how a single law enforcement officer, combined with concrete evidence of harm in their county, can present an affidavit to a local judge for review. It covers the procedural steps for building probable cause, overcoming jurisdictional barriers, and pursuing extradition, while addressing the imprescriptible nature of the alleged offenses. Viewers gain insight into the decentralized mechanisms within the American legal system that allow communities to seek justice for harms experienced locally, even when policies originated at higher levels of government.


If this topic resonates with you, Like, Share, Subscribe, and Comment below with your thoughts.


Read the full essay And view additional resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/local-jurisdiction-and-the-prosecution

Watch more Real Free News reports https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gogiEBSEepc&list=PLueYn36XdhW51FuoepXp2zkwUvolHZj7D

View more Real Free News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oP0_EF7fTTM&list=PLueYn36XdhW51FuoepXp2zkwUvolHZj7D&index=4

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#CovidAccountability #LocalJustice #ArrestWarrants #LegalPathways #PandemicCrimes

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accountabilityjurisdictionpathwaycovid crimes
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