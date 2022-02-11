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Palmoplantar Pustulosis Symptoms and the Causes and Treatments for Inflammatory Skin Diseases with James Mackay
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21 views • February 11, 2022
What makes palmoplantar pustulosis symptoms so difficult to treat? Based on its unique makeup, relief can be challenging to find. Listen up to learn:
What makes neutrophils so crucial
The off-target affects new treatments
The next stage of developing treatment
James Mackay, the CEO of Aristea Therapeutics, shares his work researching inflammatory skin conditions and finding a solution to palmoplantar pustulosis (PPP).
Palmoplantar pustulosis is an immensely painful and debilitating inflammatory skin condition. Unfortunately, it has been discovered to be quite challenging to treat, and symptoms are challenging to quell for patients to find relief.
While it has been previously seemingly untreatable in many situations, a vital discovery of the importance of neutrophils has allowed the development of new solutions. With additional research and development in tandem with big pharma, a solution may loom on the horizon.
To learn more, visit https://aristeatx.com
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
What makes neutrophils so crucial
The off-target affects new treatments
The next stage of developing treatment
James Mackay, the CEO of Aristea Therapeutics, shares his work researching inflammatory skin conditions and finding a solution to palmoplantar pustulosis (PPP).
Palmoplantar pustulosis is an immensely painful and debilitating inflammatory skin condition. Unfortunately, it has been discovered to be quite challenging to treat, and symptoms are challenging to quell for patients to find relief.
While it has been previously seemingly untreatable in many situations, a vital discovery of the importance of neutrophils has allowed the development of new solutions. With additional research and development in tandem with big pharma, a solution may loom on the horizon.
To learn more, visit https://aristeatx.com
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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