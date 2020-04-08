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BOOM! China’s Crisis Cover up Just Got DESTROYED By Kevin McCarthy
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48 views • April 08, 2020
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Henry Rodgers from The Daily Caller reports, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday slammed China, saying they lied over coronavirus and that they would not allow U.S. professionals to get information on the disease before it spread throughout the world.

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