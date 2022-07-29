MASKS ARE BACK!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mask and vaccine mandates are abhorrent. Besides being scientifically
proven not to work, they are an infringement on personal liberty.
The argument that mask and vaccine mandates violate personal liberty is a
more compelling argument against them than their scientific merit. Mask, vaccine, and other mandates are the result of politics , not actual science. Do Not Comply...Stand Up and say NO.