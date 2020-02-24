Australia Lowest Harvest Ever Recorded Mid-East Ice/Snow Storms (941)

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*** Today's Story Links ***
Global Crop Failures Continue: In Australia This Is Going To Be The Worst Harvest Ever Recorded https://www.zerohedge.com/health/glob...
Australia to import wheat for first time in 12 years as drought eats into grain production https://www.theguardian.com/australia...
Cleaning up air pollution has made winters milder https://www.theguardian.com/news/2020...
Food security plan after Brexit: biggest shake-up to farming in 40 years https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2...
Record cold, deadly blizzards batter Turkey, Syria, Iran, Iraq https://www.iceagenow.info/record-col...
Australian Cloud patterns https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ERKd4CSUU...
RECORD COLD, DEADLY BLIZZARDS, AND 6 METER (20 FOOT) SNOW DRIFTS BATTER TURKEY, SYRIA, IRAN, AND IRAQ https://electroverse.net/record-cold-...
SUMMER FORECAST 2019-20 EASTERN AUSTRALIA http://thelongview.com.au/documents/F...
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