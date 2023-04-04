https://gettr.com/post/p2defwnc432

04/03/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang Nicole in her interview with The John Frederick‘s Show: CCP’s plan to corrupt the US lawmakers does not differentiate the Republican Republican Party or the Democratic Party. For example, in the case of Mr. Miles Guo, the CCP has entailed two prominent RNC, the Republican National Committee's donor and very prominent two individual donors Elliott Broidy and Steve Wynn. Pras Michel’s case is a perfect example of how the CCP has weaponized the DOJ. @jfradioshow





04/03/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 妮可接受《约翰·弗雷德里克斯秀》采访：中共腐败美国立法者的计划是不区分民主党和共和党的。比如，就郭文贵先生而言，中共动用了两名著名的共和党全国委员会的个人捐助者Elliott Broidy和Steve Wynn。Pras Michel的案子就是中共武器化美国司法部一个完美的案例。@jfradioshow





