Public Health Committee: February 19th 2020 Hearing on vaccines and nanoparticles

Dr. Larry Palevsky, a pediatrician from Northport, speaks in front of the Public Health Committee on February 19th 2020.



He expresses concerns about the lack of studies and statistics on humans with mRNA vaccines. The results of animal trials he says show aluminium and other nanoparticles to be persistent in the cells collected. The nanoparticles present in vaccines, all vaccines, not just recombinants, accumulate in the brain and other peripheral neuro cells where they remain for decades until death creating every kind of neuro pathology, from Akzheimer to autism to seizures, statistics show. Yet that is one of the side effects.



None moved to motion against vaccinations at that time.





⁣mRNA vaccines alter your DNA and can generate side effects that are irreversible and are transmitted to the offspring, in the case of humans your children, and their children, and so on and so forth.





The human trials continue, thanks to Gavi, Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Merk,... and the list goes on.