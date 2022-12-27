Counter-Terrorism Teams Deployed Against Peaceful Australians Labelled as Conspiracy Theorists

Maria Zeee





Dec 24, 2022





Australian Police have announced counter-terrorism teams will be monitoring “anti vax conspiracy theorists” who show “concerning behaviour” (which they regard “conspiracy theories” as).





They are also encouraging Australians to report anyone who engages in what they deem as “conspiracy theories” to contact police directly, or contact crime stoppers.





They advise they will be looking at all social media material for conspiracy theories being posted, who is looking at those sites, where those people are located, with a plan to “go and speak to them”.





Please share this message to let Australians know we have done nothing wrong, we are not afraid, and we will not be silent.





