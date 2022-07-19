[Streamed live on Jul 19, 2022] CE Watch Party: MR -Technology of the Nephilim (Giants) in the Bible

Tuesday (7/19/2022) Live Stream12NoonEST/11amCST

Today’s Watch Party Broadcast originally aired LIVE on the 12th of Dec. 2020.





"If Ancient Aliens (Angels) visited Earth, what was their legacy, and did they leave behind clues that exist in plain sight, such as sophisticated aircraft, complex electrical grids, and intricate construction machinery? Indian Sanskrit texts, dating back to 6000 B.C., describe in varying but vivid detail flying machines called Vimanas. Megalithic stone structures in Egypt reveal evidence of precision saw work. Interpretations of the Jewish Zohar writings offer depictions of a life-sustaining manna machine, eerily similar to chlorella algae processing systems today. Are these examples of modern technology, or is there evidence that these incredible mechanisms existed on Earth thousands of years ago?" Ancient Aliens on History Channel Are there evidences of this in the Bible? "Light of YAH on Ancient Mysteries"





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"If I Were The Devil" Paul Harvey 1965:

https://youtu.be/Tc_LnR6G0N8