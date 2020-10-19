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[VOSTFR] Ursula Haverbeck - Août 2016 - Le plan Hooton et la crise des migrants
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26 views • October 19, 2020
Ursula Haverbeck nous explique le plan en 5 étapes conçu il y a plus de 70 ans par trois juifs réputés, Nizer, Hooton et Kaufman. Quatre de ces étapes sont déjà réalisées, nous vivons actuellement la cinquième.
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Pour les vidéos censurées sur YT
https://lbry.tv/@MargueriteRothe:8
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Pour les vidéos censurées sur YT
https://lbry.tv/@MargueriteRothe:8
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
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