© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID 19 Update: Prophecy Coming Alive Before Your Eyes
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • April 01, 2020
This video provides an important overview of the the COVID19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic that is threatening the whole world, and how it relates to Bible prophecy. While Jesus said that pestilences would be one of the "beginning of sorrows", he also made it clear that the end would NOT be quite yet. Something much worse would follow these End Time developments. People desperately want to see the COVID pandemic solved and this would be a good thing. But how desperate are people to understand and prepare for a far more sinister reality than coronavirus, predicted to hit the world afterwards? This video takes people on a journey through announcements and predictions we made as early as October, 2019 and in videos released in the months after. What we said in these videos is getting clearer and truer each day: the question is, what are you going to do about it?
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Credits Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) CLIMATE. THE FUTURE IS NOW AllatRa TV English Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) BREAKING NEWS - California Statewide ORDER to "STAY IN PLACE" due to Coronavirus. by Steve Vondran Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) FREE GLITCH OVERLAY | VOL.1 by AMH FX Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Blue Screen Car Side Green Screen Footage by HD Green Screen Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Car Front Blue Screen - Green Screen Footage by HD Green Screen Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) California Lockdown | Support During Challenging Times *LIVE* by Guilt Free TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) China's coronavirus epicentre records no new cases by TRT World FAIR USE Italy’s novel coronavirus death toll surpasses China’s by ABC News FAIR USE Markets Continue to Rise by Amplify Trading Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) My Modern Minuteman System by AlaskanFrontier1 Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) The Dragon by FTM Graphics Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Xi Jinping, BRICS summit 2015 by Пресс-служба Президента России https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... #Coronavirus alert! The deadly virus is spreading from humans to humans Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) AK47 Everything You Want To Know by Hank Strange Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Water issues hinder fire crews by live show Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Xi Jinping: We Must Face Up by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Tsar Bomba Explosion by Jacular (originated from "Tom and Jerry Compilations") Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Fighting Ebola In The Streets by Mike Bova Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) China, hero or villain? | A New Climate Sky News FAIR USE China coronavirus: Wuhan on lockdown as death toll increases by The Telegraph FAIR USE #Coronavirus alert! by The Times of India Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Coronavirus surpasses Sars epidemic, rises to 10,000 cases by Sky News Australia FAIR USE CORONAVIRUS by Som Kaushik Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Coronavirus Hospital by Wellness Consultants Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Parliament is PARALYSED by Conservatives Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) WHO continues to have confidence in China on controlling coronavirus outbreak: Chinese Envoy by ANI News Official FAIR USE Presidente chino acepta by NotimexTV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Coronavirus easy to understand China 2020 by A7Siete TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Xi Jinping (2017-07-07) by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BuEnO... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdn8S... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yqXS... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bi92... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBChY... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fzwr7... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EykF... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUiuV... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nM1Zz... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDJwh... Exposing China's Digital Dystopian Dictatorship by ABC News Australia FAIR USE
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Credits Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) CLIMATE. THE FUTURE IS NOW AllatRa TV English Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) BREAKING NEWS - California Statewide ORDER to "STAY IN PLACE" due to Coronavirus. by Steve Vondran Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) FREE GLITCH OVERLAY | VOL.1 by AMH FX Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Blue Screen Car Side Green Screen Footage by HD Green Screen Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Car Front Blue Screen - Green Screen Footage by HD Green Screen Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) California Lockdown | Support During Challenging Times *LIVE* by Guilt Free TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) China's coronavirus epicentre records no new cases by TRT World FAIR USE Italy’s novel coronavirus death toll surpasses China’s by ABC News FAIR USE Markets Continue to Rise by Amplify Trading Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) My Modern Minuteman System by AlaskanFrontier1 Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) The Dragon by FTM Graphics Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Xi Jinping, BRICS summit 2015 by Пресс-служба Президента России https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... #Coronavirus alert! The deadly virus is spreading from humans to humans Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) AK47 Everything You Want To Know by Hank Strange Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Water issues hinder fire crews by live show Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Xi Jinping: We Must Face Up by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Tsar Bomba Explosion by Jacular (originated from "Tom and Jerry Compilations") Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Fighting Ebola In The Streets by Mike Bova Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) China, hero or villain? | A New Climate Sky News FAIR USE China coronavirus: Wuhan on lockdown as death toll increases by The Telegraph FAIR USE #Coronavirus alert! by The Times of India Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Coronavirus surpasses Sars epidemic, rises to 10,000 cases by Sky News Australia FAIR USE CORONAVIRUS by Som Kaushik Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Coronavirus Hospital by Wellness Consultants Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Parliament is PARALYSED by Conservatives Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) WHO continues to have confidence in China on controlling coronavirus outbreak: Chinese Envoy by ANI News Official FAIR USE Presidente chino acepta by NotimexTV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Coronavirus easy to understand China 2020 by A7Siete TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Xi Jinping (2017-07-07) by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BuEnO... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdn8S... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yqXS... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bi92... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBChY... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fzwr7... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EykF... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUiuV... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nM1Zz... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDJwh... Exposing China's Digital Dystopian Dictatorship by ABC News Australia FAIR USE
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.