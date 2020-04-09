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PEMF, Zinc, Covid-19 and Chloroquine
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103 views • April 09, 2020
This is big! PEMF is really the future of medicine! Study shows that PEMF increases signaling pathways within our cells. It works with the natural intercellular processes of the body, that facilitate the uptake and absorption of nutrients. This then boosts the immune system and protects our cells inter-cellularly. In this video we go more into depth on this subject as well as talk about current events with the coronavirus and medication that is being used and/or developed to fight this virus.
Links of studies from video:
Study done with PEMF and Zinc:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
Trump press conference:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSFBJ...
MedCram YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/MEDCRAMv...
50hz helps immune system: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/...
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus 2019:
https://www.who.int/docs/default-sour...
Ebola drug Remdesivir:
https://www.biopharmadive.com/news/co...
Quinine in Tonic Water: What is it and is it safe?:
https://www.healthline.com/health/qui...
Links from Dr. Seheult, MD videos:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronav...
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/ap...
https://www.businessinsider.com/south...
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/9/7/18...
Q
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...
https://journals.plos.org/plospathoge...
https://www.worldometers.info/coronav...
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/ap...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he...
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/09/europe...
https://journals.plos.org/plospathoge...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/3...
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/art...
http://www.koreabiomed.com/news/artic...
https://www.clinicaltrialsarena.com/n...
Links of studies from video:
Study done with PEMF and Zinc:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
Trump press conference:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSFBJ...
MedCram YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/MEDCRAMv...
50hz helps immune system: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/...
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus 2019:
https://www.who.int/docs/default-sour...
Ebola drug Remdesivir:
https://www.biopharmadive.com/news/co...
Quinine in Tonic Water: What is it and is it safe?:
https://www.healthline.com/health/qui...
Links from Dr. Seheult, MD videos:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronav...
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/ap...
https://www.businessinsider.com/south...
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/9/7/18...
Q
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...
https://journals.plos.org/plospathoge...
https://www.worldometers.info/coronav...
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/ap...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he...
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/09/europe...
https://journals.plos.org/plospathoge...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/3...
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/art...
http://www.koreabiomed.com/news/artic...
https://www.clinicaltrialsarena.com/n...
Keywords
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